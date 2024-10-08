Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe curses out umpire in fiery tirade after loss at Shanghai Masters

Frances Tiafoe later issued a public apology to the umpire

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe issued an apology on Tuesday after he shocked fans when he blasted profanities at a chair umpire following his third round loss at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The U.S. Open semifinalist was upset by 61st-ranked Roman Safiullin in a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss.

Frances Tiafoe returns a shot

Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns a shot during the men's singles second round match in the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Immediately after shaking hands, Tiafoe moved on to the official. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"F--- you, man," a visibly frustrated Tiafoe shouted. "F--- you. Seriously man, f--- you." 

According to The Associated Press, Tiafoe shouted about 10 expletives in the direction of official Jimmy Pinoargote during a minute-long tirade. 

He later posted an apology to his social media.

"I really apologize for the way I acted tonight. That is not who I am and not how I ever want to treat people," he said in a message shared to his Instagram Stories.

Frances Tiafoe celebrates

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. celebrates after winning his round of 64 match against China's Zhou Yi.  (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

NAOMI OSAKA, 4-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION, RIPS FAN FOR CALLING HER A 'FLUKE'

"I let my frustration in the heat of the moment get the best of me and I'm extremely disappointed with how I handled the situation. That's not acceptable behavior and I want to apologize to the umpire, the tournament, and the fans. I'll be better for y’all." 

The outburst was seemingly in reaction to a time violation he received at 5-5 in the decisive tiebreaker. He was docked his first serve after Pinoargote found he was not making a genuine attempt to serve.

He lost that point and the next to lose the match. 

Frances Tiafoe puts fist up

Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tiafoe could face harsh punishment for the outburst. 

According to the ATP Tour rulebook, he could be fined $60,000 for the verbal abuse of an official, lose out on prize money, or the matter could be subjected to further investigation. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.