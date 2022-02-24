Russian soccer player Fedor Smolov becomes first to speak out against invasion of Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soccer player Fedor Smolov became the first Russian footballer to call out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, advocating for "no war" in a post on social media.

Smolov, a 32-year-old striker for Dynamo Moscow, posted a black square to his Instagram just hours after Russia launched the largest military attack of one state against another on the European continent since World War II.

UEFA TO MOVE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL FROM RUSSIA AMID INVASION OF UKRAINE: REPORTS

"No war," his caption read, followed by an emoji of a broken heart and the Ukrainian flag. According to AFP, he was the first Russian player to speak out against the attacks.

Smolov has had 45 appearances for the Russian national team, registering 16 goals overall. He began his club career in 2007 with Dynamo Moscow, where he played for seven seasons before going on loan to other clubs in the Russian Premier League. He returned in 2021 after a brief stint with a club in La Liga.

Smolov’s post follows that of Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko, a member of the Ukrainian national team who posted a picture to his Instagram Stories wishing death to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature," the now-deleted post read, according to the Daily Mail .

Zinchenko reportedly alleged that the post was taken down by Instagram. According to the outlet, Instagram is looking into the soccer player’s claim.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced a meeting for Friday where sources say they are expected to move the Champions League final from Russia amid its aggression toward Ukraine.

Several other international sports bodies have condemned Russia, including the International Olympic Committee, which said the invasion was in "breach of the Olympic Truce" which is set to end after the Paralympics concludes next month.