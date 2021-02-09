Russell Wilson seeks larger input in Seahawks' personnel decisions

Russell Wilson admitted Tuesday he wants more input on the Seattle Seahawks’ personnel decisions amid rumors that teams were taking temperatures on the quarterback’s availability.

Wilson said on "The Dan Patrick Show" he hasn’t had as much of an input as he would have liked.

"I want to be involved. At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy. ... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often," he said.

Wilson said he wasn’t sure if he was available for trade, adding that it was up to the Seahawks. He did stress that he would want to be with Seattle "forever."

According to the NFL Network, teams across the league have made calls to Seattle to inquire about its franchise quarterback, with the hope that the Seahawks are willing to part ways with Wilson.

There was no mention of which teams asked about Wilson’s availability, but the Seahawks aren’t interested in getting rid of Wilson, who just put together one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had a career-best 68.8 completion percentage, to go along with 4,212 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the Seahawks, who finished with a 12-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West.

The Seahawks, however, suffered a 30-20 loss to the Rams in the first round of the NFC playoffs, which put an end to their season.

