Dak Prescott left out of Cowboys' hype video in curious 'oversight'

The Dallas Cowboys released a hype video for the upcoming 2021 season -- but curiously left Dak Prescott out of the footage.

DeMarcus Lawrence, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper were among the Cowboys players in the 32-second video, but Prescott was not included. The Cowboys’ quarterback managed to play five games during the 2020 season before he suffered a serious ankle injury against the New York Giants.

"This was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us. Anyone who’s making it seem like Cowboys’ decision makers use social media videos to make statements doesn’t understand or take the time to understand how it all works. Trust me, there’s no story here," the team’s senior director of media & programming, Derek Eagleton, tweeted.

But it is interesting, giving the dilemma Dallas will have to face again this offseason.

Prescott signed a franchise tag last season and was basically forced to play a prove-it season despite being among the best quarterbacks the team has had since Troy Aikman retired.

Sources told the NFL Network on Sunday that the Cowboys plan to make another push to sign Prescott to a long-term deal before the March deadline for applying franchise tags, otherwise they will sign him to a second tag worth $37.7 million.

Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. In five seasons, he has 17,634 passing yards and 106 passing touchdowns.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.