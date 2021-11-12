Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rudy Gobert, Myles Turner get into brouhaha after hard block attempt

The Pacers ended up with the victory over the Jazz

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A brouhaha broke out between Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game.

The incident occurred with about 4:01 remaining in the game. Turner tried to give Gobert a hard foul and sent himself and the Jazz big man to the floor. As the two competitors got to their feet, Gobert would wrap his arms around Turner as the two jostled against each other.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, pulls Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) to the ground, leading to a fight during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Gobert and Turner were ejected.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, pulls Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) to the ground, leading to a fight during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Gobert and Turner were ejected. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gobert and Turner were later ejected along with Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles.

The Pacers won the game 111-100 but the skirmish was what everyone was talking about afterward. Turner blamed Gobert for igniting the incident.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) pulls Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) to the floor in the second half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Gobert and Turner were ejected from the game.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) pulls Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) to the floor in the second half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Gobert and Turner were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

"I had to stand up for myself in that situation. I don’t think I did anything wrong. But that’s not for me to decide. We’ll talk to the league and see what happens from there," Turner said.

Mitchell turned his attention to the officials. He said the Turner-Gobert issue could’ve been avoided if the referees limited the contact between the two teams early in the game.

"That whole thing could have been avoided — just draw the line early, as opposed to letting it build up for the whole game," Mitchell said.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, tries to get to players from the Indiana Pacers after a fight between Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Pacers center Myles Turner in the second half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, Gobert and Turner were ejected from the game.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, center, tries to get to players from the Indiana Pacers after a fight between Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Pacers center Myles Turner in the second half during an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, Gobert and Turner were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Malcolm Brogdon led the team with 30 points and nine rebounds in the win. Turner had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Brogdon praised Turner’s defensive effort.

"We’ve got the best defensive player in the league on our team. I hope people saw that tonight. We got the best defensive player that was playing against the second-best player defensive player in the league tonight," he said.

