Royals rock Astros

Lorenzo Cain drove in two runs and Ervin Santana worked seven strong frames to help the Kansas City Royals crush the Houston Astros, 7-2, Saturday in the second of a three-game set at Kauffman Stadium.

Eric Hosmer scored twice and drove in one run, while Miguel Tejada and Jeff Francoeur each added an RBI for the Royals, winners of four straight.

Santana (4-5) allowed just five hits and both Houston runs while fanning six to earn his first win since April 27 and the 100th of his MLB career. The right-hander had gone 0-4 with a 3.92 earned run average over his last six starts coming in.

"It's a long process," Added Santana of the milestone win. "A lot of bad outings, a lot of good outings. It's here, so I have to enjoy it."

Chris Carter hit a solo homer and Jose Altuve drove in the other run for Houston, which has lost four of five. Starter Erik Bedard (1-3) was tagged for six runs on eight hits with three walks over 4 2/3 innings in defeat.

"I think that was probably the worst game we played all year," Houston manager Bo Porter said. "Defensively we did not play well. Offensively we didn't play well early and I think our at-bats late in the game were not conducive to trying to get in the game."

Kansas City figured out Bedard early and struck for two runs in the first.

Salvador Perez hit an RBI single, plating David Lough, who singled to lead off the frame. After Billy Butler flied out, Hosmer brought home Perez with a run- scoring double.

The Royals added three more runs in the fourth as Hosmer singled and Cain drew a walk to open the inning. Tejada followed with an RBI double to left, moving Cain to second, before Francoeur added another run one batter later with a double.

Bedard continue to struggle in the same inning, walking Elliot Johnson, although he did force Lough to ground into a double play, but it scored Tejada to extend the hosts' lead to 5-0.

One inning later, Bedard forced two quick outs, but walked Hosmer and allowed Cain to smack an RBI double for a 6-0 advantage. It was the left-hander's final batter.

Altuve put Houston on the board in the sixth with an RBI single and Carter added his homer in the seventh, but it was far too little, too late.

Cain drove in his second run in the seventh on a fielder's choice groundout to round out the scoring.

Game Notes

The Royals last won four straight from April 30-May 5, which also occurred at Kauffman Stadium ... Houston went a mere 1-for-2 with runners in scoring position ... The Royals left eight runners on base and went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.