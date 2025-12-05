Roy Kramer, former SEC commissioner who championed BCS system, dead at 96

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer, who became a pioneer for college football's current playoff structure, has died at age 96, the conference announced.

Kramer served as the SEC’s commissioner from 1990 to 2002 and made it one of the richest conferences in the nation during his tenure, mostly by negotiating lucrative television contracts. He began by bringing Arkansas and South Carolina into the conference in 1991 — a small preview of the massive expansion that has overrun the sport and college athletics in today’s era.

That allowed him to introduce the SEC title game, which added to a growing fount of media revenue. In Kramer’s final year, the SEC distributed $95.7 million to its 12 member schools, up from $16.3 million in 1990. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, the SEC distributed $808.4 million — a testament to the exponential growth in college sports that Kramer envisioned back in the 1990s.

Kramer championed the Bowl Championship Series system, which moved college football away from its long-held tradition of determining a champion through media and coaches’ polls. The system was in place from 1998 through 2013, until the College Football Playoff was introduced. What originally began as a four-team playoff replaced the BCS in 2014 and expanded to 12 teams starting last season.

Kramer insisted the vitriol that stemmed from BCS selections wasn’t a knock on the system itself but rather a welcomed byproduct because it brought attention to college football.

The BCS has been "blamed for everything from El Niño to the terrorist attacks," Kramer joked in 2002 when announcing his retirement.

"Roy Kramer will be remembered for his resolve through challenging times, his willingness to innovate in an industry driven by tradition, and his unwavering belief in the value of student-athletes and education," current SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Born Roy Foster Kramer in Maryville, Tennessee, on Oct. 30, 1929, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Maryville College, where he was a football lineman and wrestler. Kramer earned a master’s degree at the University of Michigan and served three years in the Army during the Korean War. He died in Vonore, Tennessee.

He coached football at five high schools in Michigan before being named assistant coach at Central Michigan in 1965 and then head coach in 1967. Kramer was named the 1974 national coach of the year after leading Central Michigan to the Division II national championship and went 83-32-2 over 11 seasons in charge of the Chippewas. He ended his coaching career in 1978 when he became athletic director at Vanderbilt, where he served until leaving for the SEC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

