Toronto Blue Jays snub? Roy Halladay won't have logo on HOF plaque hat, wife says, despite his 2016 remark

Late MLB starting pitcher Roy Halladay will not have a logo on the cap pictured on his Hall of Fame plaque, his wife said -- a detail that appears to conflict with a statement Halladay made a year before his death.

Brandy Halladay said Wednesday that, after careful consideration, the Halladay family had decided the pitcher's cap would not represent a team, as is typically done on Hall of Fame plaques -- though there have been previous occasions when players chose not to represent a team. Halladay, who won a Cy Young award with both the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, died in a plane crash in November 2017. He was 40.

"I feel that -- and we talked about this -- that this is the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame," Brandy Halladay said Wednesday at a press conference, according to ESPN. "It's not the Phillies Hall of Fame, it's not the Blue Jays Hall of Fame. Roy is going in as a Major League Baseball player. And that's what he is. And I hope that he represents something to all of baseball, not just the Phillies fans or the Blue Jays fans, but to baseball as a whole. And that's how I think he should be represented."

Halladay spent 12 of his 16 seasons pitching for the Blue Jays and four for the Phillies. Though he had the majority of his dominant seasons in Toronto, he made his lone postseason appearances with the Phillies -- including tossing the second no-hitter in playoff history in his first postseason start in 2010. He retired from MLB in 2013. In 2016, Halladay said during a visit to Toronto that he would go into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Blue Jays. On Tuesday, Halladay was posthumously elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, garnering 85.4 percent of the vote. Players must reach a 75 percent threshold to be elected,

