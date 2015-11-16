Expand / Collapse search
Rosenthal: Padres shopping Matt Kemp, Tyson Ross

Matt Kemp (left) was productive at the plate in his first season with the Padres, while Ross has been a fixture in their rotation for the past three years. Denis Poroy Getty Images

It appears as though Craig Kimbrel won't be the only star player the San Diego Padres will part with this offseason.

Major-league sources tell FOX Sports baseball insider Ken Rosenthal that San Diego is actively shopping outfielder Matt Kemp and budding ace Tyson Ross.

In his first season with the Padres after nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kemp proved he can still be productive at the plate by driving in 100 runs.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old outfielder is owed $86 million over the course of the next four years, which occupies a large chunk of the Padres' committed payroll.

Ross, on the other hand, is under team control for the next two seasons and is eligible for arbitration in 2016.

In his three seasons with the Padres since being acquired from the Oakland A's, the 28-year-old righty has held a 3.07 ERA with 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings.