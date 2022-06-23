Rory McIlroy rips 'duplicitous' Brooks Koepka, others over LIV Golf: 'Say one thing and then they do another'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy isn’t being coy about his feelings toward players who have abandoned the PGA Tour in pursuit of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league and its enticing purse sizes.

Ahead of the Travelers Championship on Thursday, McIlroy said he was surprised when asked by reporters about Brooks Koepka being the latest player from the Tour to join LIV Golf .

"Yes, because of what he said previously. I think that’s why I’m surprised at a lot of these guys because they say one thing, and then they do another," he said.

"I don’t understand that, and I don’t know if that’s for legal reasons or if they can’t. I have no idea. But it’s pretty duplicitous on their part to say one thing and then do another thing."

Just this month at the U.S. Open, Koepka seemed to express his frustration with the media's focus on the rival golf league.

"I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man. I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff," he said at the time.

"Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a s---y situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

In 2020, Koepka seemed to suggest that money played an insignificant role.

"It’s not something that’s important. I just want to be happy. Money’s not going to make me happy. I just want to play against the best," he said at the time, via the New York Post.

"If somebody gave me $200 million tomorrow, it’s not going to change my life. What am I going to get out of it? I already have [enough money] that I could retire right now, but I don’t want to. I just want to play golf."

Something certainly changed for the eight-time PGA Tour winner.