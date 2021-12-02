Rory McIlroy fires back at questions over DP World Tour Championship meltdown: 'This f---ing ripped shirt'

Rory McIlroy was not pleased with reporters on Wednesday after several of them pressed him over an explosive moment at the DP World Tour Championship last month when he ripped his shirt after a disastrous finish.

During a press conference for the Hero World Challenge charity golf event, the very first comment McIlroy was hit with was the state of his attire.

"Nice shirt, it's in one piece," the reporter said, via Golf Digest, but McIlroy snapped back.

"It is. Another joke you tried to make that's not funny."

McIlroy, 32, entered the final round of the European Tour finale with a one-shot lead but ​​after three bogeys in his final four holes, he shot a 74 – tied for sixth place.

That’s when, while on the way to sign his official scorecard, McIlroy was photographed with a badly torn shirt.

On Wednesday, another reporter pressed further, asking how long it took to rip the shirt.

"I mean, I pulled on my collar, and it ripped. I don't know if I've ever done it before," he said.

McIlroy fielded other questions, but a brave soul decided to try their luck for the third time.

"I went to the pro shop, bought a new one, threw that one in the trash. I mean, this f---ing ripped shirt, Jesus," the unamused golfer responded.

McIlroy will be competing in the Hero Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for the first time since 2013.