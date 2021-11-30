Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods shuts down car crash questions in first press conference since wreck: 'That's all been answered'

Woods told Golf Digest in an article published Monday that he would likely “never” be a full-time player on the Tour

Tiger Woods shut down questions about a February car crash where he nearly lost his leg in his first press conference with reporters since the incident happened, saying he’s not only "lucky to be alive" but lucky "to still have the limb." 

Woods declined to talk about the details of the Feb.23 crash with reporters on Tuesday at a press conference in the Bahamas ahead of this week’s Hero World Challenge charity event at the Albany Golf Club. 

"That's all been answered, it's in the police report," he said, via Yahoo Sports. "You can read about it there."

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo a vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, citing privacy concerns for the golf star. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Woods shattered bones in his right leg, needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and needed screws and pins in his ankle after he was involved in a crash in Los Angeles earlier this year. 

Woods was driving at an unsafe speed at the time of the wreck, authorities said at the time. He was driving between 84 and 87 mph when he first made impact and was driving 75 mph when the vehicle hit a tree. The posted speed limit was 45 mph.

"People poke and prod and want to know more about my business. I understand that," he said Tuesday. 

A vehicle rests on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods suffered leg injuries in the one-car accident and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (AP)

Woods chose to instead focus on the details of his recovery, and more importantly, his luck. 

"I’m lucky to be alive, but also to still have the limb," he said, via NBC News. "Those are two crucial things. I’m very, very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I’m able to not only to be here but to walk without a prosthesis."

FILE - In this April 14, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Woods' appeal worldwide, particularly in Asia, remains stronger than ever after his 15th major title (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Woods told Golf Digest in an article published Monday that he would likely "never" be a full-time player on the Tour. On Tuesday he doubled down. 

"As far as playing at the Tour level, I don't know when that's going to happen," he said. "I'm able to participate in the sport of golf. To what level, I do not know yet."

