Rory McIlroy frustrated fan drama overshadowed Team Europe's historic Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black

Rory McIlroy and the rest of Team Europe are thrilled they retained the Ryder Cup after a hard-fought tournament at Bethpage Black.

But McIlroy knows the 2025 Ryder Cup won’t be remembered for the actual shots that occurred on the course as much as he’d like it to.

It was only the seventh time in history that an away Ryder Cup team came away with the victory, but the biggest storylines last month revolved around the verbal altercations that occurred between Team Europe and fans on the grounds at Bethpage Black.

"I’ve been following the narrative coming out of the Ryder Cup, just like everyone else," he said, via CBS Sports. "Unfortunately, I think it takes away from what we should be focused on, which is what an incredible performance it was by the European Team."

While McIlroy and his playing partner Shane Lowry were verbally jousting with patrons, the former said he didn’t even realize just how well his team was playing.

"The Americans would hit it close, we would hit it closer," he explained. "The Americans would hole a putt, we'd hole a putt on top of them. And it just happened every single time."

Team Europe was on their way to a blowout victory away from home, but Team USA battled back to make it a real fight on Sunday during the singles matches. They were able to retain the Ryder Cup, though, as Lowry buried a birdie putt on Hole 18 to give his squad the win.

McIlroy seemed to be public enemy No. 1 for USA fans on the course throughout the weekend, and while there were some friendly chirps, many others crossed the line.

There were instances where fans were calling his wife "a four," dropping F-bombs as he was trying to line up shots, and much more. McIlroy was seen shouting back, including a moment in the rough alongside a fairway where he stepped back from a ball and told the fan hurling insults to "shut the f--- up."

"Honestly, I'd say it's just on impulse," McIlroy said about talking to fans. "Sometimes I do, sometimes I don't. I'm quite an impulsive character, if you haven't noticed.

"Sometimes I'll engage, and sometimes I'll catch myself and refrain. But I don't really choose when, and it's just sort of sometimes I do and sometimes I don't."

Team Europe defeated the Americans, 15-13, and became the first team since 2012 to win a road Ryder Cup. While that may not be the main storyline from the tournament, that’s the one McIlroy will try to keep in his mind as he looks ahead to next year.

