Rory McIlroy says he will 'acknowledge' Tiger Woods at Masters dinner following DUI arrest

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Tiger Woods will be notably absent from Augusta National this week following his DUI arrest in Florida, but Rory McIlroy said he plans to "acknowledge" the five-time Masters champion when past winners gather for their annual dinner on Tuesday.

Woods, along with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, will miss the annual dinner, which features a four-course menu inspired by the Northern Irishman’s favorites, including his mother’s bacon-wrapped dates and yellowfin tuna carpaccio modeled after a dish from his favorite New York restaurant.

"Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won't be in that room, which is a shame, but I want to make sure that they're acknowledged as well," McIlroy told Golf Channel on Sunday.

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"They've been two of the greatest champions that the Masters has ever seen. But it's going to be a really cool night. I can't wait. I hope everyone enjoys the dinner and enjoys everything that I've selected."

Woods was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol level test after law enforcement said his vehicle collided with another vehicle on March 27. Deputies said they believed Woods was driving impaired.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported observing several signs of impairment at the scene, noting that the golf legend was "sweating profusely" and that his movements appeared "lethargic and slow."

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Woods was placed under arrest after performing a series of field sobriety tests, and during a search, law enforcement found "two white pills inside Woods’ left-side pant pocket." According to the arrest affidavit, the pills were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid for pain relief.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley confirmed days after his arrest that Woods, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, would not be competing at the Masters.

"Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being," Ridley said. "Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta."

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This is the second straight year Woods has missed the Masters. He ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025, also missing the Masters Club dinner that year. Mickelson, 55, announced last week that he would also be withdrawing from the Masters as he and his family continue "to navigate a personal health matter."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.