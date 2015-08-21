Rookie starter Duffey stymies Orioles as Twins roll to 15-2 victory

BALTIMORE -- Rookie Tyler Duffey took a shutout into the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat struggling Miguel Gonzalez and the Baltimore Orioles 15-2 on a soggy Thursday night at Camden Yards.

Kurt Suzuki and Eddie Rosario each had three hits and two RBIs, and Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar homered in helping Minnesota end a three-game skid. It was only the eighth win in 25 games for the Twins, who are chasing the Orioles and Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild-card slot.

Minnesota's most productive offensive showing of the season coincided with a shoddy pitching performance by the Orioles, who hadn't allowed this many runs since July 16, 2012, when they gave up 19 to the Twins.

Duffey (2-1) baffled Baltimore with just enough fastballs to back an effective breaking pitch. The right-hander coasted until the eighth, when he allowed two runs before being pulled with two outs.