Olympics
Published

Ronda Rousey slams Simone Biles critics in scathing tweet: They don't 'know their foot from their a--hole'

Rousey was a judo bronze medalist in the 2008 Olympics

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey showed support for Simone Biles after the superstar gymnast dropped out of the Olympics women’s team final on Tuesday.

Rousey had a stern message for critics on Twitter and wrote whatever Biles is dealing with is an internal struggle.

"Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesn’t know their foot from their a--hole when it comes to being in her position. She’s on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter. Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside. She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in," Rousey wrote.

While Rousey was a superstar in the MMA world, she represented the U.S. in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She won a bronze medal in judo.

The American star Biles shocked the world when she pulled out of the event after her vault. She later told reporters her mental health was not right.

"I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being," the decorated athlete told reporters.

On Wednesday, Biles dropped out of the individual all-around contest.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles was withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."

Individual apparatus contests begin Sunday. It’s unclear if Biles will compete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_