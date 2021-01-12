Ron Rivera laments Washington quarterback troubles: 'I made a mistake and I'm owning up to it'

Ron Rivera managed to make sense of the disastrous NFC East this season, leading the Washington Football Team to its first division title since 2015. But the team may have fared better if their quarterback situation had been different, at least that’s what the head coach believes looking back.

Rivera, whose team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round, was frank about his mistakes this past season in an interview with WJFK on Monday, and he pointed back to the start of his troubles in training camp.

"Yeah, I would have. I would have," he said of giving other quarterbacks a chance. "The biggest thing I would have done is I would have created a few more opportunities mixing everybody around. As opposed to saying, OK, I'm going to stick with just the one guy and do that. I think now in retrospect, and again, hindsight in 2020, I would."

Washington went through four quarterbacks this season.

The season started out with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins as starter before Rivera benched him for Kyle Allen, who he previously coached at the Carolina Panthers.

After Allen sustained a season-ending leg injury, Alex Smith was upgraded to starting quarterback until Washington’s wild-card game against the Bucs, when fourth-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke was named starter in place of an injured Smith.

"What I'm saying is I made a mistake and I'm owning up to it and that's the truth," Rivera continued on Monday. "To put it as simple as that, that's what I'm saying. I'm just being honest."

It’s unclear what direction Rivera will go next season as far as quarterbacks are concerned.

Heinicke made his case during his breakout performance over the weekend, to which Rivera said "he earned an opportunity."