Roger Miller, son of late Utah Jazz owner and businessman Larry H. Miller, dead at 45

Family members say Roger Miller, the son of the late Utah Jazz owner Larry H. Miller, has died.

Roger Miller was "a gentle soul" who will be missed, said family members in a statement released late Sunday. He died Sunday at age 45.

The statement did not detail the circumstances of his death.

The Miller family is one of the most influential in Salt Lake City. In addition to owning the NBA team, the family owns the Salt Lake Bees AAA-baseball team; the Tour of Utah bike race; Miller Motorsports Park; Megaplex Theaters; Fanzz sports apparel store; and several car dealerships.

Roger Miller was married to Cheri Light Miller and had five daughters, four sons and three grandchildren.

He was the second oldest of five children born to Larry and Gail Miller. Larry H. Miller died in 2009 at the age of 64. His son, Greg Miller, now runs the family business.

Roger Miller worked in the family business for 28 years in different positions, said Linda Luchetti, a spokeswoman for the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.

He worked mainly in technology, serving for many years as the chief technology officer. He developed the ticket kiosks at the Megaplex Theaters.

Luchetti said Roger Miller phased himself out of the day-to-day operations of the company in the last year to focus more on his passion of car racing.

In January, he and a co-driver finished 10th in the Grand-Am Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

Family members say he also enjoyed camping, riding ATVs, scuba diving and skiing.

Information about a memorial has not yet been finalized, Luchetti said.