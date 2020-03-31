Roger Federer stays busy during coronavirus pandemic with tennis trick shots

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has even legendary tennis player Roger Federer going a bit stir crazy.

He took a break from isolation Monday to make sure fans know he hasn’t missed a beat while recovering from knee surgery and spending the last several days at home as the virus outbreak spreads across Europe. The Swiss star posted a video of himself hitting several trick shots in his backyard.

The video garnered more than 3.5 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Federer’s knee surgery was supposed to keep him out of the French Open in May, but the ATP postponed the event because of the coronavirus. Wimbledon is the next major tennis event that hangs in the balance.

The 20-time Grand Slam tournament winner, 38, and his wife Mika announced last week they will be donating $1.2 million to help families suffering during the pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Switzerland has seen more than 15,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 359 deaths.

It’s unclear when any kind of top-tier professional sports, let alone anything in the tennis world, will restart play, but it is clear that Federer still appears to be on top of his game even in the midst of a global pandemic.