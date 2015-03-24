Rodgers throws 6 first-half TD passes, Cutler throws 2 picks and Packers rout Bears 55-14

next Image 1 of 2

Aaron Rodgers threw six touchdown passes to tie the Green Bay game record and match the NFL record for a half, and the Packers routed the reeling Chicago Bears 55-14 on Sunday night.

Rodgers was 18 of 27 for 315 yards, throwing scoring passes of 73 and 40 yards to Jordy Nelson. The Packers led by four touchdowns early in the second quarter, and Rodgers watched most of the second half from the sideline in a knit cap with the win well in hand.

The 190th meeting of the NFL's oldest rivalry quickly turned into a blowout. The 55 points tied a Packers record at Lambeau Field.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler had another night to forget in Green Bay. He threw two interceptions, giving him 12 in four games in Titletown.

The Bears have lost five of their last six. They've given up at least 51 points in two consecutive games.

