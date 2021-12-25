Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Rodgers breaks Favre's Packers record for career TD passes

Rodgers' 443rd touchdown pass moves him ahead of Favre's 442

Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers has overtaken Brett Favre to become the Green Bay Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes.

Rodgers threw his 443rd career touchdown pass with an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of the Packers’ game Saturday with the Cleveland Browns. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.

BRETT FAVRE NAMES CURRENT QB THE 'BEST PLAYMAKER THAT I THINK WE HAVE EVER SEEN'

Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them with Green Bay. Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the New York Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-10.

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after setting the franchise record for most passing TDs in the first quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after setting the franchise record for most passing TDs in the first quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Rodgers, the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft out of California, backed up Favre for three seasons before taking over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers saluted fans from the sideline as the Lambeau Field crowd gave him a hearty ovation. A video message from Favre aired on the scoreboard after Rodgers broke the record.

"Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record," Favre said. "I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats."

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)