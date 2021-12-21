Brett Favre names current QB the 'best playmaker that I think we have ever seen'

When Brett Favre isn’t selling Wranglers, avoiding Mississippi state auditors or advocating against pre-teen tackle football, the Hall of Famer spends his time time behind a microphone on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio. On Monday, Favre used that mic time to compliment his former understudy, Aaron Rodgers.

"I just think that his football IQ is as good as anybody’s that ever played the game," Favre said of Rodgers.

Favre, who spent three seasons ahead of Rodgers as Green Bay’s starter, praised the current Packers quarterback, just one day after Rodgers joined Favre atop the Packers’ record books with his 442nd touchdown pass. "Aaron’s going to shatter every record out there if he continues to play. He’s better now than he’s ever been and shows no signs of slowing down," Favre told SiriusXM listeners.

Rodgers will likely break the tie with Favre in Green Bay’s next game, but that’s not what most impresses Favre "Whether he goes to another team or not, he’s gonna make whoever he plays with so much better," Favre added. "He’s just a prolific playmaker. Probably, the best playmaker that I think we have ever seen."

Those playmaking skills, along with Rodgers’ decision making, have made a big impression on Favre: "He never makes bad decisions and he never makes bad throws. It just seems like he’s always on time. He’s always accurate and he always picks the right guy (to throw to). I’m sure there’s times he’s picked the wrong guy, but you wouldn’t know it. Because he makes it work."

He’ll work on cementing his name alone atop the Packers’ career touchdown pass list when Green Bay hosts Cleveland on Christmas Day. FanDuel Sportsbook has Rodgers’ Pack listed as eight-point favorites.