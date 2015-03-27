Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Roddick's career ends in 4th round of US Open

By | Associated Press

NEW YORK – Andy Roddick's career is over.

The 2003 champion lost to Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday in four sets in a fourth-round match in the U.S. Open. The 30-year-old Roddick surprised the tennis world last Thursday when he announced that the tournament would be his last.

When it ended with a forehand error at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the American star buried his face in a towel, tears in his eyes as del Potro saluted him.

The seventh-seeded del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champ, won 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4 in a match spread over two days. Rain suspended play Tuesday night one point into a first-set tiebreaker.

Del Potro, who also got off to a slow start a day earlier, looked sluggish in losing the tiebreaker Wednesday. But once he won the second set, the Argentine started to dictate play.