Rockies' Ryan Feltner suffers skull fracture, hits 15-day injured list after getting hit with line drive

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and was placed on the 15-day injured list after he was struck by a line drive in Saturday’s game, the team said.

The Rockies recalled Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday as the corresponding move.

The Phillies were leading 4-0 when Nick Castellanos hit a comebacker to the mound and hit the pitcher in the head at 92.7 mph. The ball deflected off Feltner’s head and toward first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos reached base safely.

Feltner was crouched on his knees as he tried to battle through the pain. He didn’t appear to lose consciousness and Rockies trainers rushed out to the field to help him. He walked off the field with the assistance of staff members.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The Rockies made the announcement before the series finale against the Phillies.

"It was a slider away and Castellanos barreled it up," Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon said after the game Saturday, via MLB.com. "It happened so quick. But it was good to see him walk off. He was a little dazed, for sure.

"As soon as the ball hit him, I don’t even know where the ball went. All eyes went to him."

Philadelphia won the game 7-4.

"There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first," Castellanos said of the incident. "As soon as I touched first I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn't happen."

Feltner was a fourth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2018. He made his debut in 2021 with two appearances. He made 20 appearances in 2022 and had a 5.83 ERA with 84 strikeouts.

So far in 2023, Feltner has a 5.86 ERA in eight appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.