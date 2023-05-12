Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits for cycle after smashing game changing 8th inning home run

Cedric Mullins entered his final at-bat of Friday night with a single, double, and a triple - everyone knew he'd be swinging for the fences.

And it paid off - the outfielder drilled a pitch into the right field stands near Eutaw Street to hit for the cycle.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Mullins turned on a hanging changeup from Pittsburgh Pirates' Duane Underwood Jr. and sent it to the seats.

Not only did it finish off the cycle, but it gave the Baltimore Orioles some big insurance runs, increasing their lead to 6-2.

The night didn't start off well for Mullins, as he flied out in his first at-bat. But he singled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and doubled in the seventh in his next three times at bat.

Mullins was on deck with two outs, but Terrin Vavra walked to bring Mullins to the dish, and he made it worthwhile.

It was the second cycle of the year - defending AL batting champion Luis Arraez did so back on April 11. The homer was his fifth of the season.

The last Oriole to hit for the cycle was Austin Hays last year against the Washington Nationals.

The O's have surprised just about everybody this year - their young roster has gotten off to a 25-13 start after their 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh, who have lost 10 of their last 11 following a surprisingly scorching start of their own.