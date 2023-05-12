Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Orioles
Published

Orioles' Cedric Mullins hits for cycle after smashing game changing 8th inning home run

Mullins flied out in his first at-bat, but took care of business the rest of the night

Fox News
Cedric Mullins entered his final at-bat of Friday night with a single, double, and a triple - everyone knew he'd be swinging for the fences.

And it paid off - the outfielder drilled a pitch into the right field stands near Eutaw Street to hit for the cycle.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Mullins turned on a hanging changeup from Pittsburgh Pirates' Duane Underwood Jr. and sent it to the seats.

Not only did it finish off the cycle, but it gave the Baltimore Orioles some big insurance runs, increasing their lead to 6-2.

Cedric Mullins running

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins races to third on a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The night didn't start off well for Mullins, as he flied out in his first at-bat. But he singled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and doubled in the seventh in his next three times at bat.

Mullins was on deck with two outs, but Terrin Vavra walked to bring Mullins to the dish, and he made it worthwhile.

Cedric Mullins hitting

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) singles during the third inning Pittsburgh Pirates  at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. ( Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

It was the second cycle of the year - defending AL batting champion Luis Arraez did so back on April 11. The homer was his fifth of the season.

The last Oriole to hit for the cycle was Austin Hays last year against the Washington Nationals.

Cedric Mullins racing for third

Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins races to third on a triple against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2023, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The O's have surprised just about everybody this year - their young roster has gotten off to a 25-13 start after their 6-3 victory over Pittsburgh, who have lost 10 of their last 11 following a surprisingly scorching start of their own.