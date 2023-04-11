Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos ejected after subtle protest over questionable third-strike call in blowout win

Castellanos leads the MLB in strikeouts this season with 17

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Philadelphia Phillies powered past reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara in Monday night’s blowout victory over the Miami Marlins, but that didn’t stop outfielder Nick Castellanos from voicing his opinion over a questionable third-strike call – even with an 11-score lead. 

At the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and third, home plate umpire John Libka called strike three after Miami reliever Devin Smeltzer threw a pitch that appeared to be just outside the strike zone. 

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos watches his RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. 

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos watches his RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park.  (Eric Hartline-USA Today Sports)

Castellanos, believing it was a ball, drew a line in the dirt to show where he believed the pitch came in and was immediately tossed from the game because of the subtle protest. 

Ohillies right fielder Nick Castellanos hits a double against the Miami Marlins on April 10, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Ohillies right fielder Nick Castellanos hits a double against the Miami Marlins on April 10, 2023, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs before exiting the game, but Monday night marked his 17th strikeout.

Castellanos now leads the league in strikeouts this season, alongside Los Angeles Dodgers slugger J.D. Martinez. 

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat against New York at Yankee Stadium on April 3, 2023, in the Bronx.

Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat against New York at Yankee Stadium on April 3, 2023, in the Bronx. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Alcantara allowed nine runs by the bottom of the fifth for the most in a start by a reigning Cy Young Award winner since Detroit’s Max Scherzer gave up 10 against Kansas City in 2014.

The Phillies improved to 4-6 with a 15-3 win over the Marlins. 

