Baltimore Ravens
Published

Robert Griffin III slams critics advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it,' recalls own severe knee injury

Lamar Jackson suffered PCL grade 2 sprain

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III pointed to his own gruesome injury to defend Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick suggested Sunday that he should play through his injury during the playoffs. 

Jackson, 26, revealed on Twitter Thursday that he suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain "on the borderline of a strain 3" and was still dealing with inflammation in his knee, meaning he would be absent from Sunday night’s wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. (Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

During FOX’s pregame show Saturday, Vick encouraged Jackson to "put a brace on it" and "get it going." 

"It’s the playoffs. You’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it. Let’s go," Vick said. "I played a whole season with a sprained MCL."

But on Sunday, Griffin cautioned against Vick’s advice. 

Television personality and former NFL athlete Robert Griffin III during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Television personality and former NFL athlete Robert Griffin III during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"This is why you don’t just put a brace on it and play," the former quarterback said in a tweet, showing an image of the gruesome injury he suffered in 2013. 

"Played with no ACL and LCL for my brothers/team. Changed the trajectory of my career. Hindsight is 20/20. I didn’t have the luxury of that. Lamar does. He is DOING THE RIGHT THING."

During a Week 14 game against the Ravens, Griffin, who was playing for Washington at the time, suffered an a PCL injury. Just weeks later during a NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, Griffin suffered a severe injury on the same knee while attempting to recover a bad snap. 

Washington Redskins QB Robert Griffin III (10) in action vs Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field. Griffin injured his knee on the play.

Washington Redskins QB Robert Griffin III (10) in action vs Seattle Seahawks at FedEx Field. Griffin injured his knee on the play. (Simon Bruty /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The Ravens season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday after missing two late opportunities to tie the Bengals. Cincinnati advanced to the divisional round after Sam Hubbard’s go-ahead touchdown.

Questions surrounding Jackson’s future in Baltimore have circulated since both sides failed to agree on a contract extension in the offseason. The Ravens quarterback is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.