Ex-NFL star advises Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play through PCL strain: 'Put a brace on it'

Jackson missed the last few games of the regular season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for the sixth consecutive week as he deals with a grade 2 PCL strain, putting a damper on the team’s playoff hopes as they get ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Jackson heals and coach John Harbaugh tries to set up a game plan to throw off the Bengals, former NFL star Michael Vick is encouraging the star quarterback to push through.

Michael Vick looks on from the sidelines during the Houston Texans-New England Patriots game, Dec. 1, 2019.

Michael Vick looks on from the sidelines during the Houston Texans-New England Patriots game, Dec. 1, 2019. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go," Vick said on FOX’s pregame show Saturday. "… I played a whole season with a sprained MCL."

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said he didn’t know if he would have the "b----" to sit out a playoff game like that.

Former NFL coach Sean Payton said he didn’t like that Jackson gave the update days before the Ravens' playoff game and didn’t expect the quarterback in Baltimore next season. 

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens gets taken into the medical tent during the Denver Broncos game on Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens gets taken into the medical tent during the Denver Broncos game on Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

But Payton and Woodson disagreed with Vick’s assessment that he should be playing.

"I understand if he’s not ready but with a lower-body injury he’s gonna be up in the press box, he’s not going to be on the field for me" Payton said.

Jackson and the Ravens failed to agree on a contract extension in the offseason. The Ravens quarterback is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

As far as Sunday night goes, the NFL Network reported the Ravens plan to go with a two-quarterback system against the Bengals. Baltimore will reportedly use Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

