Rob Gronkowski's legendary first pitch at Red Sox game gets stamp of approval from Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski threw out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on Monday, and it went just about how you think it would’ve for the New England Patriots legendary tight end.

"Gronk," as he’s affectionately known to everyone who has seen him on the gridiron, had that spelled out across the back of his custom Red Sox jersey when he took the mound. He also had the No. 87 on the back, the same he wore with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But instead of the typical throw to home plate with a Red Sox player awaiting the pitch, Gronkowski wanted to do his signature touchdown celebration instead.

Gronkowski lifted his leg like a pitcher ready to fire the ball to home plate, but he decided to spike it into the pitcher’s mound instead. He threw his right fist up in the air to a roaring Boston crowd at Fenway Park before the Sox’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Gronkowski is known to have spiked footballs when he scored touchdowns during his career, and with 93 regular-season scores on his career resume, there’s a full highlight reel of him slamming the ball into the turf.

It’s something his quarterback, Tom Brady, who connected with Gronkowski for 105 touchdowns between the regular season and playoffs over his own illustrious career, wanted to give a stamp of approval.

"Love seeing that Gronk Spike!!!!" Brady commented.

But this wasn't the only spike of the day for Gronkowski, who did so with a football at the finish line of the 128th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Unfortunately, the energetic start to the ballgame didn’t last for Sox fans, as their team fell to the Guardians, 6-0, to move to 9-8 on the year.