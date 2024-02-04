Rob Gronkowski reveals why he thinks Bill Belichick failed to land Falcons job

Bill Belichick failed to get a new head coaching job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots following 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons twice. Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski thought the Falcons would have been the perfect landing spot for Belichick and what the team needed to take Atlanta to the next level. But the Falcons went with Raheem Morris instead.

So, what happened?

"I think that would have been his best landing destination," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. "I feel like what happened is that I don’t think that the Atlanta Falcons organization wanted to give up that much power and give all the decisions to Coach Belichick. Other than that, I think Coach Belichick would have been the perfect fit."

The former New England Patriots tight end who has partnered with Bounty for a campaign ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, maintained that the Falcons were the best option for Belichick.

He suggested that Belichick not getting the job could end up being a blessing in disguise.

"But I think it happened for a reason. I think Coach Belichick should take a year off from coaching," he said. "I mean, he’s put his time in. He’s been coaching for 50 years-plus straight, too, in the NFL. I mean, he can take a year off, reinvent himself, [go] find himself, go enjoy something other than just football."

"I think it would be great for him and then have him come back next year, resurrected and ready to go and put a display on wherever he lands a head coaching job next year."

Belichick thanked Patriots fans on Sunday with an ad in the Boston Globe.

In addition to the championships, he was a three-time AP Coach of the Year. He was 266-121 with the Patriots and has 302 wins in his career.