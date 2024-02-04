Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski reveals why he thinks Bill Belichick failed to land Falcons job

Belichick interviewed twice for Atlanta's head coaching position

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bill Belichick failed to get a new head coaching job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots following 24 seasons and six Super Bowl championships in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons twice. Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski thought the Falcons would have been the perfect landing spot for Belichick and what the team needed to take Atlanta to the next level. But the Falcons went with Raheem Morris instead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and head coach Bill Belichick walk the sidelines before their game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sept. 22, 2016. (Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

So, what happened?

"I think that would have been his best landing destination," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. "I feel like what happened is that I don’t think that the Atlanta Falcons organization wanted to give up that much power and give all the decisions to Coach Belichick. Other than that, I think Coach Belichick would have been the perfect fit."

The former New England Patriots tight end who has partnered with Bounty for a campaign ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, maintained that the Falcons were the best option for Belichick.

He suggested that Belichick not getting the job could end up being a blessing in disguise.

Belichick grimaces

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (Barry Chin/Boston Globe via Getty Images)

PATRIOTS' ROBERT KRAFT WISHES THE BEST FOR BILL BELICHICK AFTER LEGENDARY COACH MISSES OUT ON NEW JOB

"But I think it happened for a reason. I think Coach Belichick should take a year off from coaching," he said. "I mean, he’s put his time in. He’s been coaching for 50 years-plus straight, too, in the NFL. I mean, he can take a year off, reinvent himself, [go] find himself, go enjoy something other than just football."

"I think it would be great for him and then have him come back next year, resurrected and ready to go and put a display on wherever he lands a head coaching job next year."

Belichick thanked Patriots fans on Sunday with an ad in the Boston Globe.

Bill Belichick celebrates a Super Bowl

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is shown during the trophy ceremony for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the championships, he was a three-time AP Coach of the Year. He was 266-121 with the Patriots and has 302 wins in his career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.