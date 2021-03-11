Rob Gronkowski pranks Tom Brady on FaceTime leaving the QB 'confused'

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are living their best life.

On Thursday, Gronkowski posted a video of himself calling his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate on FaceTime only to pull one of Gronk's epic pranks.

When Brady answered the call, Gronkowski quipped, "Hey, I’m busy right now. Can I call you later?"

Brady looked confused and responded saying, "Yeah, did I call you?"

Gronkowski replied, "Yeah, you don’t remember?" to which Brady answered, "No, you just called me."

The two exchanged words a few more times before Brady said, "I’m confused."

Gronkowski held off for as long as he could before finally admitting to Brady that he pranked him. The future Hall of Fame quarterback immediately shook his head and hit himself with his hand.

Brady has fallen prey to Gronkowski's pranks in the past.

One April Fool's Day, Facebook fans caught Brady taking a nap and Gronkowski placing the quarterback's hand into a bowl of warm water to try and create an "accident."

In Super Bowl LV, the duo connected for two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady completed 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns, which earned him Super Bowl MVP, and Gronkowski hauled in six catches for 67 yards with two scores.

Brady’s first touchdown to Gronkowski in the Super Bowl was the 13th time the duo connected going back to their time with New England Patriots. Their latest surpassed San Francisco 49ers duo Joe Montana and Jerry Rice’s record of 12 for the most TDs by a quarterback-receiver combo in postseason history.

The second touchdown capped a 6-play, 38-yard drive with 6:05 to go in the second quarter, when Brady found Gronkowski for a 17-yard strike to give the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead in the game.

Gronkowski joined Rice as the only players in league history with multiple receiving touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls. Gronkowski (5) and Rice (8) are the only players with 5+ career receiving TDs in the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers are expected to bring back Brady and Gronkowski next season for a chance at another Super Bowl run.