Aaron Rodgers says he can win MVP again, but perhaps not with Packers

After taking home back-to-back MVP awards the last two seasons, Aaron Rodgers missed out on the playoffs in 2022.

However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback still has high hopes for himself. The four-time MVP says he can add to his hardware collection.

"Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest," Rodgers said during his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Rodgers did note that his current situation with the Packers may not give him that opportunity.

"Right situation — is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure," Rodgers added.

Rodgers and the Packers' front office have had some tumultuous drama over the past few offseasons. Green Bay selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and after the 2021 season, there was legitimate conversation of the future Hall of Famer leaving Green Bay before they eventually agreed on a three-year extension worth over $150 million.

Now, after an 8-9 season in which the Packers missed a playoff appearance with a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers' immediate future in Wisconsin is once again in doubt.

MOTHER OF ANTONIO BROWN'S CHILDREN RIPS SNAPCHAT FOR ALLOWING HIM TO POST EXPLICIT PHOTOS OF HER

"Look, I think you have a feeling where you are leaning, but there's a lot of things that come into play," he said. "I think just some on my side, it's the physical part, it's the emotional part, it's the spiritual part. It's the ability to go back out there and give it 100 percent. It's also the situation and where the team is at and the focus moving forward, short term, long term.

"Then it comes down to intuition and what it feels like in your body and what it feels like in your mind. Once you commit, then you commit. You move forward, whatever the decision is, so you know. I just need some time right now. I don't need to ask anybody to respect my time or whatever. That's going to be the answer until I'm ready, and when I'm ready to give my opinion like I was last year, I'm either all in or I'm out. …

BUCS' RUSSELL GAGE JR. HAS MOVEMENT IN ALL EXTREMITIES AFTER SCARY HIT, REMAINS HOSPITALIZED, TEAM SAYS

"But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity. But, like I said during the season, it's got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward."

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, and he had a third-straight first-team All-Pro campaign. His absence was clearly felt, but rookie Christian Watson burst onto the scene late in the season. In his final eight games, the North Dakota State product scored eight touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 523 yards. He eclipsed 100 receiving yards three times in that span.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers turned 39 on Dec. 2. He has two years remaining on his deal.