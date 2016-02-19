Rinne, Forsberg lead Predators over Bruins 2-0

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 on Thursday night.

Craig Smith had the other goal and Mike Ribeiro had two assists for Nashville, which has won of two of three.

The Bruins have lost two of three. Tuukka Rask made 22 saves.

Seeing his first action in nearly a week, Rinne was sharp throughout. He made his best save 8:39 into the second when he denied Brad Marchand's deflection from just outside of the crease. The shutout was Rinne's third of the season and 39th of his career.

Carter Hutton started Nashville's previous two games and got a win and an overtime loss.

Smith scored the game's first goal at 2:51 of the opening period.

From the right side, Forsberg slid a pass to Smith in the low slot, where he lifted a wrist shot high to Rask's stick side.

Forsberg doubled the Nashville lead at 14:37 of the first.

Rask stopped Mattias Ekholm's backhand attempt from the low slot, but he kicked the rebound onto Forsberg's stick in the lower part of the right circle. From there, Forsberg had an easy put-back for his 20th goal of the season.

Forsberg has six goals in his last six games.

Nashville killed Ekholm's cross-checking penalty late in the third. Rask was pulled for an extra attacker for nearly the full 2 minutes of the power play.

NOTES: Ribeiro has posted two assists in two of his last three games. ... Thursday was the fifth stop on Boston's season-long six-game trip. They conclude the trip Saturday in Dallas. ... Nashville won both meetings between the teams this season.