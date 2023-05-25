Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Riley Gaines shares messages of support after trans girl's 2nd-place finish in California meet of champions

Gaines has been at the forefront of the fight to keep women's sports fair and equal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Riley Gaines: I am fighting for the next generation of female athletes Video

Riley Gaines: I am fighting for the next generation of female athletes

Former all-American swimmer Riley Gaines argues biological men should not compete against women on 'The Story.'

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA star swimmer at Kentucky who has led the charge in keeping women’s sports fair and equal, shared some supportive text messages on Thursday from parents in California.

Controversy erupted in the Golden State over the weekend after a transgender girl runner finished in second place in a sectional Meet of Champions and was propelled to the state championships later this week.

Riley Gaines waves to the crowd

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines reacts after finishing tied for 5th with transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gaines shared messages from parents who reached out to her.

"Just a few of the many messages (I’ve) received from the girls + their parents in CA whose sport (T&F) is being infiltrated with mediocre men. They feel helpless. How can you read these and think what's happening is okay? (It’s) discrimination against women and bullying at its finest," Gaines tweeted.

The anonymous messages called Gaines an "inspiration" and another called transgender participation in women’s sports "unfair."

Riley Gaines in front of Congress

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines spoke to Congress about an incident on April 6, 2023, when she claims to have been held for ransom at San Francisco State University. (Homeland Security Subcommittee via YouTube)

Athena Ryan finished in second place in the varsity girls 1,600-meter run finals on Saturday. Ryan of Sonoma Academy finished behind Hanne Thomsen of Montgomery and ahead of Ellie Buckley of Campolindo. Ryan will advance to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track & Field Championships next week.

Ryan, a junior, appeared to undeterred by the protests and controversy. Ryan finished with a 4:55.91 time result. Ryan finished sixth in the 1,600-meter preliminary race and 21st in the girls 800-meter preliminaries.

Riley Gaines in DC in Feb 2023

Riley Gaines speaks during a discussion on transgender athletes In women's sports during a National Girls and Women in Sports day event on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 01, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Gaines was on Capitol Hill last week for the unveiling of House Republicans’ Women's Bill of Rights legislation. During a press conference Wednesday morning, she explained the bill would define the word "woman" in federal law in order to bolster other bills such as the House’s recently passed Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

