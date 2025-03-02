Riley Gaines leads pre-race prayer before NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas

Riley Gaines, a former NCAA All-American swimmer who has championed fairness in women’s sports, delivered the pre-race invocation on Sunday before the NASCAR Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Gaines said a prayer before "The Boys" actor Jack Quaid gave drivers the go-ahead to start their engines.

"Dear heavenly Father, we gather today with gratitude for your mercy that we do not deserve and the sacrifice of your son who was sent to Earth to conquer death, hell and the grave. We thank you for this day and the unity that brings us together as we prepare for the start of this race. Lord, we ask for your protection for all drivers, staff, families and fans alike. Grant each driver wisdom and safety at every turn.

"Heavenly Father, bless President Donald J. Trump, his cabinet and all of our leaders that they may seek your guidance in all decisions. If this is done, we may never be wrong and America will be made great again. Instill in us humility and grace so that others will see you in our daily lives. May today and every day lead us to the ultimate finish line – meting you at the pearly gates.

"We surrender the activities of this day and of our lives into your mighty hands. God bless America, God bless the great state of Texas. In your name, we pray. Amen."

The OutKick podcast host's mention of Trump drew cheers from the crowd.

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were on the front row for the race. It’s a shorter course than the race has been in previous years.

It's the third official race of the NASCAR season, which opened with William Byron's second consecutive win at the Daytona 500. Christopher Bell took home the checkered flag at last week's Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta.

Shane van Gisbergen started sixth. The road course specialist was the favorite to win.

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.