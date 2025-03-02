Lou Holtz praises Trump, Vance for their leadership after intense meeting with Zelenskyy

College football coaching legend Lou Holtz praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Saturday following an argument with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Holtz praised Trump and Vance’s leadership in a post on X.

"It’s moments like these that remind us of what real leadership looks like," he wrote. "Proud of @realDonaldTrump & @JDVance for always putting America first."

Zelenskyy’s first meeting with Trump and Vance at the White House on Friday resulted in an argument. Vance told the Ukrainian leader that a path to securing peace between Russia and Ukraine would be through the United States engaging in diplomacy. Zelenskyy then tried to engage in a line of questioning about Russia's moves since 2014 and attempts at diplomacy.

Zelenskyy later said that under war, "everybody has problems, even you," and that the United States would feel the war "in the future." Trump said that Zelenskyy didn’t "know" for sure that would happen. The conversation got more intense from there.

Trump told Zelenskyy he was "gambling with the lives of millions of people."

"You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country — this country — that’s backed you far more than a lot of people said they should have," Trump said.

Zelenskyy appeared on Fox News Channel’s "Special Report." He said he wasn’t sure that "we did something bad." He said the incident with "bad for both sides."

Holtz wasn’t the only sports figure to weigh in.

NFL legend Brett Favre also gave his reaction on the issue.

"This was a bit unreal to watch. A foreign leader speaking to a sitting U.S. President like this," Favre wrote in response to a clip of the argument. "Glad Donald Trump and JD Vance are standing up for America."

Fox News' Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.