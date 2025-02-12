Ricky Starks makes stunning WWE NXT appearance after release from rival company

The WWE Universe was left stunned on Tuesday as NXT wrapped up its latest episode as pro wrestling superstar Ricky Starks showed up to the building to address the crowd.

Starks was released from All Elite Wrestling on Monday following a months-long absence. He hadn’t been seen on AEW television since March 30, 2024, when he and Big Bill lost a tag-team match to Dante and Darius Martin.

He made an appearance at a Game Changer Wrestling show at the American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and then appearances at House of Glory last month. He won the DEFY World Championship last week against defending champion KENTA.

Then, he was released. WWE didn’t appear to waste any time for him to show up.

"Holy crap!" NXT broadcaster Vic Joseph said as Starks appeared in the crowd.

Fans in attendance cheered Starks’ name as he addressed them.

"It’s obvious you know who I am," he said. "If NXT is the future of professional wrestling, well guess what? You need an absolute superstar of the future. If this is the hottest brand, well you need the hottest free agent right now, baby."

Starks’ appearance in NXT is the latest example of a pro wrestler making a stunning jump to a rival company.

Ethan Page performed at AEW up until the summer of 2023, and then he was at Ring of Honor before he joined WWE last year. Shawn Spears was with AEW from its launch in 2019 before he rejoined WWE in February 2024 and started to perform in NXT.

On the flip side, former WWE stars Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP were among those to recently appear in AEW after their departure from the Connecticut-based company.

It’s unclear what impact Starks will make right off the bat. But it was clear fans were excited for his arrival.