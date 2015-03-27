Ricky Hatton stripped of boxer's license, fined in the wake of drug-use revelations

Former world champion Ricky Hatton was stripped of his boxer's license Thursday after he was found guilty of misconduct by the British Boxing Board of Control following newspaper revelations of drug use.

Hattan was also fined $31,000 at the board hearing Wednesday but kept his promoter's license.

The 31-year-old Hatton, who won four world titles across two weight divisions, was recently admitted to a rehabilitation clinic after a tabloid published pictures of apparent cocaine use in a Manchester hotel room.

"The board found Ricky Hatton guilty of misconduct in that his actions and behavior were detrimental to the interests of boxing and to the public interest and that he had brought the sport into disrepute," the board said in a statement Thursday. "Ricky Hatton is not an active boxer and his current physical condition is such that the board decided to withdraw his boxer's license."

Police have said they will be speaking to Hatton after he has completed his rehabilitation.

Hatton, who has not fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao in May 2009, has been diagnosed with depression and a drinking problem by a specialist.

Hatton said recently he's had difficulty coping with retirement from boxing.

"The board is especially concerned to keep the sport of boxing free from drugs, whether taken for recreational or performance-enhancing reasons, and to be vigilant in identifying and dealing with cases of alcohol abuse," the statement added.