NFL Draft

Rickea Jackson posts 6-word response to viral videos suggesting she was with James Pearce Jr. during NFL Draft

The Falcons traded up to select Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 pick Thursday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson seemed to raise some eyebrows during the opening round of the NFL Draft. 

Videos circulated across social media Thursday night that apparently showed the 24-year-old WNBA player sitting next to the former Tennessee football star James Pearce Jr. 

Moments after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walked to the draft stage's podium in Green Bay to announce the Atlanta Falcons were using the 26th overall pick to select Pearce, cameras switched to the pass rusher's home in North Carolina.

Rickea Jackson

Rickea Jackson before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

Jackson appeared to smile, wrap an arm around Pearce and rub his leg as the football player's family and friends celebrated the special moment.

Rumors about a romance between Jackson and Pearce have swirled for more than a year. Both athletes attended the University of Tennessee.

Jackson eventually caught wind of the viral videos and took to X to issue a response to the chatter. 

"Soooo I have a doppelganger. Wow," she wrote on X late Friday night. 

The post had drawn more than 1.7 million views as of Friday afternoon.

Jackson's response was met with some skepticism, while others took notice of the apparent humor in the Sparks star's message.

James Pearce Jr.

James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee participates in a drill at Lucas Oil Stadium Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Jackson's NCAA basketball career began at Mississippi State. She eventually transferred to Tennessee, where she rose to stardom during her two seasons as a member of the Lady Vols. The Sparks drafted Jackson in the first round in 2024. She averaged 13.4 points per game during her rookie WNBA season. 

The Falcons had the NFL's second-lowest sack total last season. Pearce finished his final season with Tennessee with 7½ sacks. 

General view of NFL Draft stage

The stage during the Atlanta Falcons' pick during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

But the Falcons gave up significant draft capital to get back into the first round Thursday night to pick Pearce. 

Atlanta sent the Los Angeles Rams second-round and seventh-round picks in this year's draft and the team's first-round selection in 2026. In addition to the rights to the 26th overall pick, the Rams sent their third-round pick this year to the Falcons.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.