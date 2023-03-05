Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

NFL Draft prospect suffers injury during 'pain test' at combine

Florida offensive lineman Richard Gouraige woke up to swollen ankle, forcing him to skip drills

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
Florida Gators offensive lineman Richard Gouraige went to Indianapolis to participate in all the drills at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to do that after undergoing the combine's "pain tolerance test" during medical exams

Gouraige reportedly woke up with a swollen ankle caused by the pain tolerance test, according to NFL Network. Because of that, Gouraige pulled himself out of the combine. 

Florida Gators offensive lineman Richard Gouraige (76) prepares to pass block during the football game between the Florida Gators and Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 5, 2022 in College Station, Texas.

How that will affect Gouraige’s draft stock is unknown, but participating in the NFL Scouting Combine is the opportunity of a lifetime for prospects to show all 32 teams their skills before the April draft. Now that Gouraige can’t do that, his official visits will be even more crucial.

As of now, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Gouraige a prospect grade of 6.10, which is categorized as a "good backup with the potential to develop into a starter."

At 6-foot-5, 306 pounds, Gouraige is a versatile lineman, which helps his case in terms of where he may get drafted. He logged 42 starts combined at tackle and guard, though left tackle was his spot for the Gators these past two seasons. 

Offensive lineman Richard Gouraige of Florida speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

However, due to length with 34-inch arms, Zierlein believes that teams are looking to move Gouraige back to guard.

Gouraige’s pass protection skills were a highlight from the Senior Bowl earlier this year, which is why Zierlein feels he’ll fare well at guard in the NFL

"He’s instinctive and plays with sound technique, but he could struggle when matched with size and power across from him," Zierlein said. "Gouraige’s pass protection experience at tackle should benefit him, but athletic limitations might ultimately cap his draft value and career ceiling."

Offensive lineman Richard Gouraige of Florida speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Following the combine, official visits will commence for every team, who will select certain prospects to visit their facilities for various meetings. Then, the NFL Draft will begin on April 27 from Kansas City, where Gouraige will hope to hear his name called.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.