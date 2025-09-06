Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Rich Eisen goes viral for apparent political joke after Harrison Butker's missed extra point

Butker's kick was 'interestingly enough wide right'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks among top teams entering Week 1 | The Herd Video

Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs, Ravens, Seahawks among top teams entering Week 1 | The Herd

Colin Cowherd lists his Top 10 teams entering Week 1 of the 2025/26 NFL season, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harrison Butker accidentally teed up quite the gag for play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker had a chance to tie the game on Friday against their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers after Patrick Mahomes' 11-yard rushing touchdown.

However, in a rare occurrence, Butker missed. The Chargers kept their lead, and they eventually went on to win 27-21.

Rich Eisen and Harrison Butker

Rich Eisen emcees the Enshrinees' gold jacket dinner at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 2018 while Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Aug. 9, 2025. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

But Eisen, on the call with Kurt Warner on YouTube, used the direction of the kick to his advantage.

"Harrison Butker, interestingly enough, is wide right!" Eisen said.

Butker, of course, has voiced conservative politics in the past, even endorsing Republicans such as President Donald Trump.

Social media were quick to react to the video, which currently has more than 4.5 million views on X.

Harrison Butker prepares

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) prepares to kick a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

BRETT FAVRE CALLS NFL THE 'LEAGUE OF DIVISIVENESS' OVER SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGING DISPLAYED ON FIELDS

Butker also endorsed Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.,last year, months after giving a controversial commencement speech.

When endorsing Trump, Butker called him "the most pro-life president." 

"That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize," Butker said at the time.

Shortly after his faith-based commencement speech, his jersey sales skyrocketed, becoming one of the most popular on the market.

Harrison Butker at Super Bowl LIX

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Butker signed a deal that made him the richest kicker in NFL history last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue