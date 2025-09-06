Rich Eisen goes viral for apparent political joke after Harrison Butker's missed extra point

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harrison Butker accidentally teed up quite the gag for play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker had a chance to tie the game on Friday against their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers after Patrick Mahomes' 11-yard rushing touchdown.

However, in a rare occurrence, Butker missed. The Chargers kept their lead, and they eventually went on to win 27-21.

But Eisen, on the call with Kurt Warner on YouTube, used the direction of the kick to his advantage.

"Harrison Butker, interestingly enough, is wide right!" Eisen said.

Butker, of course, has voiced conservative politics in the past, even endorsing Republicans such as President Donald Trump.

Social media were quick to react to the video, which currently has more than 4.5 million views on X.

Butker also endorsed Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.,last year, months after giving a controversial commencement speech.

When endorsing Trump, Butker called him "the most pro-life president."

"That's a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize," Butker said at the time.

Shortly after his faith-based commencement speech, his jersey sales skyrocketed, becoming one of the most popular on the market.

Butker signed a deal that made him the richest kicker in NFL history last year.

