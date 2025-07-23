Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas A&M Aggies

Reveille X, Texas A&M's collie mascot, undergoes eye surgery following glaucoma diagnosis

Reveille X is expected to be able to resume her duties in the fall

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Texas A&M's beloved mascot is on the mend after undergoing a medical procedure to address a health concern, a university official said.

Reveille X, a collie, had her right eye surgically removed after veterinarians diagnosed her with glaucoma. Reveille X, also known as the "First Lady of Aggieland," experienced discomfort and cloudiness in the eye prior to the diagnosis and surgery, Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III said.

The eye removal was done out of an abundance of caution after discovering signs of abnormal tissue, Welsh added.

Texas A&M mascot Reveille X

Texas A&M mascot Reveille X makes an appearance Orange & Maroon Legislative Day at the Texas State Capitol, Feb. 26, 2025. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I’m grateful to report that Miss Rev has come through the surgery successfully, has been discharged and is resting comfortably," Welsh said.

Texas A&M’s Reveille mascot dates back to 1931, when a group of cadets found an injured dog and sneaked her on to campus. The dog barked when buglers played morning reveille, earning her the Reveille name.

Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille X at a game

Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille X sits prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field on August 31, 2024 in College Station, Texas.  (Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Reveille X, the latest iteration of the Aggies mascot, has been patrolling the team's sideline since the 2021 season. A souped-up golf cart known as "Rev Force One" helps transport the collie across campus.

Welsh said Reveille will need some time from her duties as she continues to recover. However, the long-haired collie is expected to be able to resume engagements in the fall.

Reveille X at Kyle Field

Mascot Corporal Batie Bishop brings Reveille X onto the field at Kyle Field before the Texas A&M Aggies play the Kent State Golden Flashes on September 04, 2021 in College Station, Texas.  (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"According to her veterinary team, we can expect Miss Rev to be back to enjoying all her favorite activities — cruising on Rev Force One, attending classes, cheering on the Aggies and keeping our campus squirrels in line — this fall," he said.

Texas A&M went 8-5 last season, under first-year head coach Mike Elko.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

