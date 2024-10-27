Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M's Mike Elko has fiery message after major win: 'It’s not a politician running this program'

Texas A&M defeated LSU 38-23

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas A&M pulled off a major victory against LSU on Saturday night, 38-23, to remain undefeated in the SEC.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko used quarterback Marcel Reed in key situations because of his ability to run the ball. He had 62 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Elko vs Mississippi STate

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko during the Mississippi State game, Oct. 19, 2024, in Starkville, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

In the postgame press conference, Elko delivered a fiery message.

"We’re very honest. We’re very open. This is a real program. It’s not fake," Elko said. "It’s not a politician running this program, talking fast and BS-ing everybody. This is a real program and for all the recruits out there, this is a real place.

"And if you want to be really good at football, this is a really good place to be."

TEXAS BOUNCES BACK WITH CLOSE WIN OVER VANDERBILT IN FIRST MATCHUP SINCE 1920S

Marcel Reed scores

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed reacts after scoring a touchdown against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

It appeared the message was a veiled jab at former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who pieced together some of the best recruiting classes in the nation but didn’t have the success to show for it.

Fisher joined the program before the start of the 2018 season, and was with them until 2023. He was 45-25 at Texas A&M and only made a bowl game three times. The last bowl game Texas A&M made was the Orange Bowl in 2020.

Elko took over after spending time at Duke.

Now, Texas A&M has as many wins as it did in 2023. The team’s only loss came against Notre Dame at the beginning of the season.

Dalton Brooks breaks up a pass

Texas A&M defensive back Dalton Brooks breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aggies don’t have any more ranked opponents on their schedule until Nov. 30 against Texas.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.