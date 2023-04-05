Reporter's question expected after mention of Lamar Jackson's name, GM doesn't rule out drafting a QB

The Baltimore Ravens brass spoke to media members on Wednesday to respond to questions about the upcoming NFL Draft.

But, the organization did not seem interested in fielding questions related to quarterback Lamar Jackson's unresolved contract situation.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz were willing to take on some questions about the quarterback position, as it relates to the group of prospects. "I don't want to insult anybody in the draft, but I would say there's probably more than four guys that can be significant quarterbacks in this league in this draft class," DeCosta said.

Ravens representatives likely went into the media session expecting reporters would bring up Jackson's ongoing situation.

Whether the team does or does not expect the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback to be on their roster in 2023 certainly will impact their draft strategy.

"With respect to this being about the draft and everything," started WJZ’s Alex Glaze. "With the Lamar stuff that’s going on — ." A Ravens staff member then attempted to cut the question.

When the reporter readjusted the question by saying, "When you are looking at quarterbacks-" the team employee jumped back in.

"Let’s just move off the…" the Ravens employee said. "If you have a question about the quarterbacks, ask a question about the quarterbacks in the draft" and "We’re not gonna answer any more questions about that."

A short time later Glaze was able to complete his question and said. "Are you looking at quarterbacks differently because of the situation that’s going on?"

DeCosta proceeded to say that the team is looking at quarterbacks and did not rule out the possibility of drafting a young signal caller later than this month.

"I asked [Eric DeCosta] if the ravens are looking at quarterbacks differently given the Lamar Jackson situation. legitimate question. not sure what the issue was," Glaze said in a since-deleted tweet.

Jackson's absence certainly creates a ripple effect that impacts the entire team.

The fallout from his contract dispute forces the Ravens to carefully consider how they draft this year. It also impacts the team's flexibility as it relates to signing free agents and retaining its players.

DeCosta said the team's draft board does feature quarterbacks because it is built by the best overall talent.

"Depends on the board, really does," DeCosta said. "I would have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone -- simple math -- I would have to say yes," DeCosta noted.