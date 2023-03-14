Lamar Jackson pushes back on report he turned down $200 million guaranteed from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens slapped quarterback Lamar Jackson with the non-exclusive franchise tag last week, and as the free agent floodgates have already opened on Monday, many are wondering what the dynamic signal caller is up to.

Can the Ravens figure out a long-term deal that works for both sides? That’s the big question Ravens fans have been trying to figure out. A recent report, though, by ESPN’s Adam Schefter had Jackson turning down $200 million guaranteed back in September.

However, that report was something Jackson spat at in GIF form on Twitter.

Above an article referencing the Schefter report, Jackson simply replied with this:

But he wasn’t done.

Jackson followed up that tweet with another that said, "133/3years fully guaranteed [emoji] but I need a agent?"

Jackson has been fully representing himself as he searches for his next deal, which some believe isn’t the right mindset to have in this situation.

Nonetheless, Jackson could either be correcting the Schefter report with what the Ravens offered him this past year, or perhaps it’s a current offer from Baltimore or a separate team.

While the Ravens did franchise tag Jackson, he is allowed to speak with other teams because it was non-exclusive. Baltimore does have the option to match any offer sheet Jackson wants to sign, or they could receive two first-round picks instead in the NFL Draft.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta released a statement after the franchise tag deadline, noting the team remains encouraged a deal can get done with Jackson.

"Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

Head coach John Harbaugh has also publicly called Jackson "my quarterback," showing his want to keep him in the black and purple.

"I love him," Harbaugh said recently. "As a coach, I’m looking forward to seeing it get done. But it’s not easy. It’s never easy. It’s the business part of it. But I’m really hopeful and excited."

The Ravens have until July 17 to get an extension done with Jackson, or his $32 million price tag will be locked in for next season. That is if another team doesn’t swoop in and try to sign him.