Report: Cowboys have no interest in Johnny Manziel

Once it became clear that the Cleveland Browns planned to part ways with QB Johnny Manziel -- a move that became official Friday -- many pointed to the Dallas Cowboys as a team that might have interest in him.

But even the Cowboys are keeping their distance from the former first-round pick. A source told The Dallas Morning News that the team will not even consider Manziel "until he gets his life back in order."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was enamored with Manziel prior to the 2014 draft and reportedly wanted to take him with the 16th overall pick. However, he was persuaded not to do so, and Dallas instead drafted offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Manziel's off-field behavior remains a serious concern, as his partying has affected his development, has resulted in a rehab stint and could land him in serious legal trouble. A grand jury will decide whether Manziel will face charges for an alleged domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend in January.

The Cowboys haven't always avoided players with troubled pasts in recent years but are doing so in this case. From The Dallas Morning News report:

Jones has expressed a desire to acquire or draft a young QB to learn under Tony Romo, who is recovering from yet another procedure on his troublesome left collarbone.

But Manziel apparently won't be that QB.

In his two NFL seasons, Manziel has played 15 games (eight starts) and thrown for 1,625 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown seven interception and completed only 57 percent of his passes. He also has 259 rushing yards and a rushing TD.