Redskins starting TE Niles Paul suffers dislocated ankle

The Washington Redskins have been dealt a great deal of injuries concentrated in the secondary and at tight end so far this offseason. In the preseason opener on Thursday night, injury struck again.

Starting tight end Niles Paul injured his left ankle and was carted off the field. Paul was blocking on a run play when his left leg was rolled on by Browns linebacker Craig Robertson. It was a gruesome-looking injury and Paul was immediately ruled out for the game.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Paul suffered a dislocated ankle. He will undergo an MRI to see if the ligaments are still in tact.

Paul had been enjoying a dominant training camp before going down with the injury. He capped off Tuesday's practice with a 55-yard touchdown reception and that was simply an exclamation mark on what he was able to accomplish during spring practices. After adding 10 pounds of muscle and showing improved blocking, Paul had surprisingly been named the starter on the team's first depth chart.

The Redskins' tight end situation is in dire straits now. 2014 starter Jordan Reed has missed the last few practices with a hamstring injury, and he has a laundry list of lower body injuries to his name over the last few seasons dating back to his college days. Logan Paulsen was listed on the depth chart behind Reed and Paul, but there is a strong chance that he will undergo season-ending toe surgery in the coming days.

There have been whispers that the Redskins might turn to former star tight end Chris Cooley, but head coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Tuesday that he wants to give the tight ends on his roster a chance before looking toward free agency.

