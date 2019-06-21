Washington Redskins' Alex Smith hopes to play again after gruesome injury, needs to learn to run again

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is still hoping to play football again – even after suffering a broken fibula and tibia and suffering post-operation complications in his leg.

Smith battled an infection in his leg and at one point doctors believed an amputation could have been necessary, sources told ESPN. However, Smith said he’s looking past that and wants to play again.

“That's the plan,” Smith told FOX5 DC’s Angie Goff on the “Oh My Goff” podcast. “There are steps I've got to conquer before I get there. ... Learning to run again. That's a big one. I'm already throwing. Throwing isn't a problem, but dropping [back], moving around, change of direction.”

The 35-year-old quarterback still has to wear an external fixator for another four to six months.

But still, Smith is optimistic.

“The steps I'm at now are lifestyle steps,” Smith said. “I'm still working on playing basketball with my kids and running around after my daughter. Those are things I have to conquer anyway until I get to the point where I'm walking on the field. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited about that challenge. The stronger I get every week, the more I do, the more hopeful I am that that's a real possibility.”

Smith credited the external fixator for saving his leg.

“This thing is gonna save my leg, save my bone, allow me to heal and walk again and hopefully play football again,” he said.

Much has changed since Smith went down the injury.

The Redskins traded for quarterback Case Keenum and drafted another – former Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins.

Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract with Washington in 2018 and while his status is up in the air, ESPN reported the Redskins never considered cutting him.