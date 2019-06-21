Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Le’Veon Bell: I left suspected jewelry thieves naked in bed

By Justin Tasch | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

When Le’Veon Bell left his home in Hollywood, Fla., on May 25, the two women suspected of stealing more than half a million dollars worth of his property were in his bed naked.

This is according to what the new Jets running back said on a 911 call, which was obtained by TMZ. When Bell returned to his house, the women allegedly had left with valuable jewelry, including a diamond black panther pendant, and other belongings worth a total of $520,000.

CLEVELAND BROWNS' ODELL BECKHAM JR GOING DARK ON SOCIAL MEDIA TO FOCUS ON TRAINING

“I had two girls in my house. I got up, did my normal routine to go work out, left to work out for a couple of hours. When I came back, they took my money, they took my watch, my jewelry, a couple more things of value out of my house, and I don’t know where they at,” Bell says on the call. “I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them, and they’re not answering me and they’re ignoring me.”

When asked to describe what one of the women was wearing, Bell said, “When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes.”

He was asked what the second woman was wearing. He said: “The same way. She was in the bed, too.”

NFL STAR MYLES JACK'S CANDLE BUSINESS IS HEATING UP

Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.