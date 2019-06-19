Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski happy to be accepted in Buffalo again, makes huge donation to children's hospital

Ryan Gaydos
Rob Gronkowski grew up miles outside Buffalo but became enemy No. 1 because he dominated the game for years as a tight end with the New England Patriots.

But since Gronkowski retired in March he’s beginning to feel welcome in his hometown again.

“We were out Saturday night, and they were all giving cheers at our charity event, and everything,” he said Monday, according to WIVB-TV. “It was cool to finally be accepted, once again, where I grew up. So, I decided to come back and start giving back.”

Gronkowski donated $50,000 to the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The donation was made through his charity, the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, according to the station.

“I've actually been to the children's hospital twice, myself, when I was growing up,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said. “So, it's actually really cool to see this new improved upgraded children's hospital here and giving back to where I was taken care of.”

Gronkowski spent the day with patients, taking photos and signing autographs. He retired after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.